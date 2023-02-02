‘The Daily Show’s’ Roy Wood Jr. selected as White House Correspondents’ Dinner entertainer

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Roy Wood Jr., the comedian known for his role on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” will be the entertainer at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the association announced Thursday.

“It’s an honor to be a part of a long-running tradition of celebrating those members of the media, who work so hard to uncover the truth, and hold our government accountable,” Wood said in a statement. “It will be a great night that will go down in the history books, or not, depending on which state you live in.”

The annual dinner, which traditionally features a standup comedian who roasts the president and the press, is scheduled to take place on April 29. Last year’s event, the first held in person after a two-year hiatus, was headlined by then-“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and featured President Biden delivering comedic remarks.

Tamara Keith, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said that Wood, who holds a degree in broadcast journalism, will bring “a journalistic eye to his comedy.”

“He’s hilarious — but also makes sure his audiences are thinking as they laugh,” Keith said. “My aim with this year’s dinner is to lift up the importance of a free and independent press to a functioning democracy, so I am thrilled to be able to feature a comedian who gets what journalism is all about.”

Proceeds from the dinner finance the WHCA and help the organization provide journalism scholarships to students.

