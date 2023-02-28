US home prices fell in December for the sixth-straight month

By Anna Bahney, CNN

US home prices fell for the sixth month in a row in December, as rising mortgage rates pushed prospective buyers out of the housing market, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index, released Tuesday.

All cities in the 20-city index — which includes New York, Minneapolis, Phoenix and Los Angeles — reported declines before and after seasonal adjustments, with a median decline of 1.1%.

“The cooling in home prices that began in June 2022 continued through year end, as December marked the sixth consecutive month of declines for our National Composite Index,” says Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director at S&P DJI.

Compared to prices from the year before, US home prices nudged higher in December, but the pace of that growth slowed from prior months.

Home prices rose 5.8% in December, a smaller jump than the 7.6% growth seen in November and well below 2021’s record-setting 18.9% price gain.

The cities with the strongest price appreciation were all in the Southeast, with Miami, up 15.9% from last year, seeing the strongest prices for the fifth-straight month. It was followed by Tampa, Florida, up 13.9%; Atlanta, up 10.4%, and Charlotte, North Carolina, up 9.9%. The Southeast and South were the strongest regions, and the West continued as the weakest.

In November, prices in San Francisco had fallen on a year-over-year basis and the city’s decline worsened in December, with prices down 4.2% year-over-year. In addition, prices in Seattle were also down from last year.

“The prospect of stable, or higher, interest rates means that mortgage financing remains a headwind for home prices, while economic weakness, including the possibility of a recession, may also constrain potential buyers,” said Lazzara. “Given these prospects for a challenging macroeconomic environment, home prices may well continue to weaken.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.