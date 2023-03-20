Magic Johnson joins bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders

By Matt Egan, CNN

NBA legend Magic Johnson has joined a bid to acquire the NFL’s Washington Commanders from embattled owner Daniel Snyder.

A representative from Magic Johnson Enterprises confirmed to CNN that the former NBA star has joined a bidding group for the Commanders that is led by billionaire Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Josh Harris.

A representative for Harris, co-founder of Apollo Global Management, declined to comment.

News of Johnson’s involvement was first reported by Sportico.

Snyder — who has been accused of fostering a “toxic workplace” in the NFL franchise — said last year that he is considering a sale of the team. At the time, Snyder and his wife, Tanya, announced that they hired Bank of America Securities “to consider potential transactions.”

In February, the Washington Post reported that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hired an investment firm to research a possible bid for the Commanders team.

