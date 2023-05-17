Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
Are you worried about the US defaulting on its debt?

<i>Drew Angerer/Getty Images</i><br/>The United States debt default could happen as soon as June 1.
The United States debt default could happen as soon as June 1.

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Minneapolis (CNN) — The United States risks could run out of money to pay its bills if Congress is not able to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling. It could happen as soon as June 1, according to warnings from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and could have potentially have far-reaching and dire consequences for Americans, including people who receive benefit payments or run a small business or who are trying to buy a home.

We’re hoping to hear from you about how closely you’re watching these developments; what actions, if any, you’ve taken to prepare in case of a default; and how you think this could affect you, your job and your family.

Please share your experiences and thoughts with us below.

