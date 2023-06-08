Eurozone slips into recession as revised data shows two quarters of economic contraction

By Olesya Dmitracova, CNN

London (CNN) — The 20 countries that use the euro as their currency fell into a mild recession around the turn of the year, although the broader European economy avoided the downturn.

In the first three months of the year, gross domestic product (GDP) dropped by 0.1% in the euro area compared with the previous quarter, according to revised official data published Thursday. In the fourth quarter of 2022, GDP also decreased by 0.1%, the figures showed.

A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

Across the whole of the European Union, output ticked up 0.1% in the first quarter after dipping by 0.2% late last year, meaning the bloc dodged a recession.

Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, noted that consumer spending had been “hit hard” by the combination of high inflation and rising interest rates.

“We suspect that the economy will contract further over the rest of this year,” he said in a note.

