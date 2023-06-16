Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Audio and Spotify have ‘mutually agreed’ to part ways

By Michelle Toh, CNN

(CNN) — Archewell Audio, the company of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has announced the end of a multi-year partnership with Spotify in a joint statement released to CNN Friday.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the statement said.

The Sussexes were among Spotify’s most notable audio personalities, having announced an exclusive partnership with the service in December 2020.

In a news release at the time, Spotify said the pair “will host and produce podcasts that build community through shared experience, narratives, and values.”

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

