Couple suing Eataly Boston after woman slipped on piece of prosciutto and broke ankle, lawsuit states

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — A New Hampshire couple is suing Eataly Boston after a woman says she slipped and fell on a piece of prosciutto in the store, resulting in a broken ankle.

The incident happened on October 7, 2022, when Alice Cohen was walking up to an area in the Eataly that was handing out food samples, according to a lawsuit filed in the Suffolk County Superior Court in Massachusetts on Friday.

As Cohen approached the area, she says she “slipped and fell on a piece of prosciutto on the floor injuring her left ankle resulting in a fracture,” the lawsuit states.

Cohen’s medical expenses as a result of the injury were more than $7,500, according to court documents, which included the hospital fees, doctor fees and physical therapy.

The lawsuit claims that Eataly failed to make sure the floor was safe and “free from unnecessary dangers,” for patrons.

In addition to Cohen’s injured ankle, the lawsuit says, she also suffered from “loss of enjoyment of life, and experiencing great pain and suffering.”

The lawsuit claims negligence and loss of consortium and the couple seek $50,000 in damages as well as a jury trial.

CNN has reached out to Eataly Boston and the Cohen’s attorney for comment.

