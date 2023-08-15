ESPN anchor Sage Steele departs network after settling lawsuit

By Jon Passantino, CNN

(CNN) — Prominent ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor Sage Steele, who sparked controversy over her comments about vaccine mandates, female sports reporters, and former President Barack Obama’s racial identity, has left the network after settling a lawsuit.

Steele, who joined ESPN in 2007, was removed from the network’s air in 2021 after her comments on political and social issues drew criticism. She apologized for the comments, but last year filed a lawsuit against the network alleging that it had retaliated against her over her remarks and that her right to free speech had been violated.

“Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely,” Steele said in a social media post Tuesday morning. “I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!”

An ESPN spokesperson confirmed her departure in a statement to CNN.

“ESPN and Sage Steele have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank her for her many contributions over the years,” the network said Tuesday.

A person familiar with the matter said the network had been in mediation with Steele prior to her departure.

The terms of her departure were not known. Steele’s attorney did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

