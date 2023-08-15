Fox’s Greg Gutfeld goes on sexist rant, suggests crimes would ‘disappear’ if women went away

By Oliver Darcy, CNN

(CNN) — One of Fox News’ top hosts said that many of the world’s problems would be solved if women were to vanish from the planet.

Greg Gutfeld, the right-wing channel’s resident jester who was recently promoted to host his own prime time hour, made a series of brazenly sexist comments on Monday’s edition of “The Five” during a discussion on looting.

As surveillance video played showing a smash-and-grab that occurred over the weekend at a Los Angeles Nordstrom, Gutfeld went on a rant portraying women as soft on crime and effectively blaming the entire gender for supposed policies that would prevent such crimes from being committed.

“What would happen if all the women took a ladies week off and they went to Venus … How many of these problems would still exist?” Gutfeld wondered aloud.

Gutfeld, who allowed for the possibility that new problems would emerge in the absence of women, confidently argued that “smash and grabs” and “rampant recidivism” would “disappear.”

At one point during the discussion, Gutfeld acknowledged that what he was saying might not sit well with Jeanine Pirro, a tough-on-crime co-host of “The Five” who previously worked as a prosecutor and served as a New York state judge.

“I know this is offensive to the judge because she thinks like a dude,” Gutfeld joked.

Gutfeld concluded his rant, shouting, “What I’m saying is that we have gotten so soft and it is because we have decided that discipline and punishment is wrong.”

A Fox News spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Gutfeld is no stranger to controversy, having made a number of comments during his time at Fox News that have ignited significant backlash.

Just last month, the White House condemned Fox News over comments Gutfeld made about the Holocaust, describing the remarks as a “horrid, dangerous, and extreme lie” that “insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils” committed by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.

Gutfeld never apologized and Fox News did not comment.

