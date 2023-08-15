Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

UK wages grow at a record pace, nearing the inflation rate

By
Published 12:05 AM

By Olesya Dmitracova, CNN

London (CNN) — Wages in the United Kingdom grew 7.8% in the three months to June, the fastest annual rate since records began, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.

“Coupled with lower inflation, this means the position on people’s real pay is recovering,” said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan.

UK consumer prices rose 7.9% in June compared with June 2022.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

