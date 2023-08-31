Trader Joe’s issues its sixth recall in two months

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

New York (CNN) — Trader Joe’s has issued another food recall — its sixth since July.

Last week, the chain announced that it’s recalling its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because they might contain milk allergens. However, no illnesses have been reported, and the company said that “all potentially affected product” has been removed from shelves.

Trader Joe’s said that the tamales with “undeclared milk” were sold in nine states, including Texas, Colorado and New Mexico, with the UPC number 717725000580. The best-before date is June 19, 2025. Nearly 1,700 packages were shipped to stores.

“If you purchased Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund,” Trader Joe’s wrote on its website.

The Food and Drug Administration said on its website that the decision to issue a recall was “prompted by a consumer complaint that the items containing milk allergens were disseminated in packaging that failed to disclose the presence of milk.”

Texas Tamale Company, which makes the product, said it regrets “any inconvenience or apprehension this incident may have caused.”

Other foods that Trader Joe’s has recalled in recent weeks, beginning on July 25, are its multigrain crackers because they might contain metal, two types of cookies because they might contain rocks, and other recalls for its prepared soup and one more for its falafel.

