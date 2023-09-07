Digital payments company Square experiences outage

By Rob McLean, CNN

New York (CNN) — Square, the digital payments company, experienced outages on several services Thursday.

“We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services. We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix,” the company tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

The company’s status page indicated that its “engineering team are actively working to identify the issue.”

“All hands are on deck, and we’ll update you as soon as we have news,” the company wrote on its status page.

Square did not provide additional comment.

Outage-tracking site Downdetector indicated Square’s outage started Thursday afternoon. It’s unclear how widespread it is.

