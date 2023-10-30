Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

Europe’s biggest economy shrank in the third quarter

<i>Martin Meissner/AP</i><br/>Households in Germany spent less in the third quarter
Martin Meissner/AP
Households in Germany spent less in the third quarter
By
Published 3:30 AM

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

London (CNN) — Output in Germany fell in the third quarter, official data showed Monday, increasing the risk of a recession in Europe’s biggest economy.

Gross domestic product dropped 0.1% in the July-to-September period compared with the previous quarter, when it grew 0.1%, according to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

A fall in consumer spending drove the decline. On the other hand, investment by companies into machinery and equipment made a positive contribution to GDP, Destatis said.

The data bodes ill for the entire area that uses the euro because Germany is the largest of its 20 economies.

“Germany’s economy is once again teetering on the brink of a technical recession,” said Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of declining output.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content