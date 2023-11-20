White House joins Threads as X owner Elon Musk faces backlash over antisemitic embrace

(CNN) — The White House on Monday joined the social media platform Threads, delivering a boost to Meta’s X competitor as Elon Musk faces backlash for endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

The White House launched its own official account, as well as accounts for the president, first lady, vice president, and second gentleman.

Additionally, a spokesperson for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign told CNN that the president, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, would launch personal accounts on Threads as well.

The move, which the White House said had been in the process for several weeks, comes as Musk and X remain ensnared in controversy over hate speech roiling the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Musk himself explicitly endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy last week, prompting a stinging denunciation from the White House, a major advertiser exodus, and greater public outrage.

The White House’s decision to join Threads gives the Mark Zuckerberg-controlled platform, which Musk has repeatedly assailed, added credibility. It also comes as some key public figures declare that they are switching from X to Threads entirely, citing Musk’s conduct as the impetus for the move.

