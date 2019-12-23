ODOT, county reach long-awaited agreement on Terrebonne Hwy. 97 updates

News

Agree to drop couplet, build Lower Bridge interchange, other improvements

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a long and more drawn-out decision process than expected, Deschutes County commissioners have finally settled on a plan with the Oregon Department of Transportation for safety improvements along U.S. Highway 97 in Terrebonne.

Commissioners on Monday reviewed a draft letter and chose the option of an interchange only at Lower Bridge Way as the update to help ease traffic and safety concerns, dropping the proposal for a north-south couplet.

Last week, ODOT officials submitted a letter to commissioners seeking more clarification on either Option 1, a couplet, or Option 2, an interchange only at Lower Bridge Way.

Commissioners agreed to support the interchange-only option, in addition to making more safety improvements throughout the community.

Bob Townsend, ODOT's Central Oregon manager, said the decision is one that brings relief to a lot of people.

"I think everyone is a little tired of this public process, which has been great to get all the feedback," Townsend said. "At the same time, when you start nearing the end of the public process, people want to start seeing something.

"So hopefully, the decision by the board and the guidance today will give us a solution moving forward. It does address the No. 1 safety issue, which is the Lower Bridge intersection, and it leaves some money on the table to make some other safety improvements."

ODOT officials and commissioners are also looking at ways to improve speed limits and left-hand turn options in the area.

Commissioner Chair Phil Henderson acknowledged it was a long process, but said the final decision was made in the best interest of the Terrebonne residents, as well as travelers through the community.

"The fact that it took us a while to make a decision doesn't mean it was a bad decision. It means it's a better thought out decision," Henderson said. "So I'm happy that we've gotten here and given a letter of what our intentions are to the state, who then will work with them."

The road improvements are expected to begin early in the new year and be completed by 2022.