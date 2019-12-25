Hoodoo still waits for more snow, plans to open Friday

News

Low early snowfall means opening nearly a month later than usual

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hoodoo Ski Area typically opens by early December, but this season, due to low snowfall and high temperatures, the resort near Santiam Pass will be opening nearly a month later than usual.

Matthew McFarland, Hoodoo's general manager, said Wednesday the current plan is to officially open on Friday.

"We are always optimistic that we can provide a good product,” McFarland said. “That's part of the problem. With no snow, it’s hard to open and provide a good product."

Hoodoo currently has about 15 inches of snow, which sounds like a good amount. But once the snow is treated and tilled by a tractor, warm temperatures and rain can turn that 15 inches into just five.

Despite the low snowfall, some people are stilling get their passes and preparing for the season. The lodge was open on Christmas for those folks.

“We definitely get our passes early, but it does suck that it's not open yet,” said Virginia Erickson, a Hoodoo season pass-holder. “But we understand nature is nature. It will get here when it gets here, and some are early years and some are late."

Hoodoo has been cautious in watching the weather and scheduling their opening to coincide with enough snow. That's because there’s a chance they could open too soon and have to close again because the weather is not cooperating, which has happened before.

"We have opened before and had to close because of weather,” McFarland said. “We are looking for some good long stretches of freezing temperatures to make the snow nice and hard, so we will get a tractor on it and till it and groom it."

According to Hoodoo, about 2,000 people are usually on hand for opening day. McFarland said that because of the later opening date, that number will more likely be about 1,000.