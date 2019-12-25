Missing Portland girl, 15, rescued in Bend human trafficking arrests

App Breaking News Alert Bar

Police make traffic stop of stolen car, seize drugs, forged IDs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A missing 15-year-old Portland girl being groomed for the sex trade was rescued and two Portland-area residents were arrested in a southeast Bend traffic stop of a stolen car on Christmas Eve, police said Wednesday.

Police began a human trafficking investigation Tuesday morning in the area of Southeast Murphy Road, Sgt. Joe Pacheco said.

Around 1:20 p.m., police stopped a stolen silver 2009 Dodge Charger near the intersection of Southeast Murphy Road and Country Club Drive, Pacheco said.

Inside the car were Jennifer Johnson, 40, of Portland, along with Tyler Ford, 29, of Gresham and the Portland teen, who had been reported missing.

Police seized heroin and methamphetamine from the car, along with numerous stolen and forged ID documents, several linked to Portland-area thefts, Pacheco said. Among other crimes, Ford was found to be in violation of a court restraining order for being in contact with the girl in the car, he added.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, Bend police developed reason to believe that the 15-year-old female was being groomed for work in the commercial sex trade,” Pacheco said in a news release. ”No one was injured during this investigation, and the juvenile is now safe.”

Johnson and Ford remained held Wednesday at the Deschutes County Jail.

Johnson was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, prostitution, methamphetamine possession and 10 counts each of identity theft, first-degree forgery and criminal possession of a forged instrument. Her bail totaled $320,000.

Ford was held on $20,000 bail, charged with felony heroin possession and violation of a restraining order (contempt of court).

Bend police thanked J Bar J Youth Services and the state Department of Human Services Child Welfare for their help in the investigation.