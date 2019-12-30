Portland police: 2 injured after 50 shots fired

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Police say two people are hurt and one is in custody after at least 50 shots were fired in Northwest Portland. Portland Police

Bureau spokesman Sgt. Brad Yakots says the shooting happened at about 3:50 a.m. Monday near Northwest Broadway and Flanders Street.

One person with gunshot wounds was rushed to a hospital and is in stable condition. Police say a second injured person showed up at a hospital a short time later with critical injuries.

Police arrested a suspect near the scene of the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.