Cave Junction teen killed in Hwy. 140W crash

News

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 17-year-old Cave Junction resident was killed Monday afternoon on state Highway 140W in Klamath County when she lost control of her SUV, which slid into the oncoming lane and collided with a pickup, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 34 shortly before 4 p.m.

OSP said a preliminary investigation found that the teen lost control of her estabound Chevy SUV and it slid into the westbound lane, where she collided with a westbound pickup driven by a 25-year-old Klamath Falls woman.

The SUV driver sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the pickup and her passenger were unhurt.

OSP did not release the name of the teen driver who died, citing agency policy regarding juveniles. Troopers said ice- and snow-covered roads were a factor in the crash.

OSP was assisted at the scene by Klamath County sheriff's deputies and Rocky Point Fire crews.