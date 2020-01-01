Skip to Content
Cars, trucks trapped by Wash. highway tumbleweeds

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) -- An Eastern Washington highway was closed in both directions for Tuesday night after several cars were trapped in tumbleweeds.

YakTriNews reports the Washington State Patrol announced via Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that drivers on State Route 240 should should use alternate routes.

Trooper Sarah Clasen told KAPP-KVEW that vehicles were trapped in a pile of tumbleweeds that stood up to 15 feet tall. The Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear the scene, but it took about 10 hours to clear the road.

Another trooper said Wednesday that one abandoned car that was trapped in the tumbleweeds was found at daylight, but no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

The Associated Press

