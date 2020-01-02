Hillsboro PD: Gunman who fired several shots killed

News

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Authorities say a 69-year-old armed man who fired rifle and pistol shots in a Hillsboro condominium for a half-hour early Thursday was shot and killed by police when he emerged.

Police said officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the report of an armed man in a condo in the 300 block of Northeast Edgeway Drive.

After officers arrived, the man, identified later Thursday as Stanley Hayes of Hillsboro, fired several rounds from inside the residence from both a rifle and a pistol over the course of about 30 minutes. Nearby residences and vehicles were struck by the gunfire, police said no one was injured.

Hayes then emerged from the condominium, police said, and an officer-involved shooting ensued. Hayes was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

The investigation by the Washington County Major Crimes Team is ongoing. No further information was immediately released.