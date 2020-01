Government-politics

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- The current longest tenured member of the Portland City Council has died from cancer.

Nick Fish, 61, died Thursday in his home, surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement released by Sonia Schmanski, his chief of staff.

Fish announced Tuesday he planned to resign this year to focus on his health while battling abdominal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.