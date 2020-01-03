Bend man warns of possible fake ‘food delivery’ man

News

Says he believes man was scoping out homes to find ones unoccupied

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- A northeast Bend man said Friday he wants to make people aware of an apparently fake "food delivery" man that he suspects is looking to burglarize homes.

Daniel Burke who lives off of Purcell Boulevard says an unexpected visitor approached his door two weekends in a row, trying to deliver food that he did not order.

"It was about 10 o'clock, doorbell rings, and I open the door, and this guy is standing there with what looks to be an empty bag of food," Burke said. " He says, 'Hey, I'm delivering your food.' I told him I didn't order any food and I closed the door."

Burke says the following Sunday, around 9:30 p.m., a man who he believes was the same person banged on the front door while sipping on a soda with an empty bag of food again, claiming to be delivering food.

He described the person to be a white male, around 18 years old, about 135 pounds and 5-foot-6, clean-shaven and wearing a white baseball cap.

Burke says he believes the man was scoping out homes, to see if they were unoccupied.

"I think he's going door to door to find someone who is not home perhaps," Burke said. Or a door that is ajar. It might take about 20 homes, but you might find one."

Burke posted his experience on NextDoor, a website that allows residents of a particular neighborhood to post about crime and safety, events, lost and found items, real estate opportunities and much more. Other neighbors recalled having similar encounters.

One man said he drivers drives for food delivery services Postmates, Grubhub, and DoorDash. He said drivers are required to identify themselves, have the corresponding delivery bag visible, and check to see they have the correct customer.

If you've had similar experiences, or suspect someone is running a scam, contact local law enforcement.