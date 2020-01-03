Teen fugitive pair arrested south of La Pine after crash, chase

News

OSP says stolen car's driver crashed twice into rear of another car

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two juveniles on the run after escaping from a Woodburn youth detention facility were arrested by pursuing law enforcement south of La Pine Friday after one allegedly twice crashed a stolen car into the back of another car, Oregon State Police said.

The crashes were observed around 10:30 a.m. on state Highway 31 near U.S. Highway 97, troopers said. The teens' car then sped south on Highway 31, they said.

The Honda Accord, found to be stolen, crashed along a railroad right of way and the pair ran from the scene, OSP said.

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and K-9 Brolo, with partner Deputy Keith Slater, responded to help OSP track down the teens.

The pair ran for about three miles before they were found and arrested, reportedly held at gunpoint, around 11:30 a.m.

Troopers said the teens gave false names but were found to be missing, with outstanding arrest warrants for assault on a public safety officer, assault and escape from MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn.

The two, one identified as a 16-year-old boy from Klamath Falls, were lodged at the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center and their parents were notified, OSP said.