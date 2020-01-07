Redmond motel assault suspect charged with hate crimes

News

DA: Charges made possible by revised bias crime law

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County grand jury indicted a 53-year-old Eugene man Monday on attempted murder, hate crime and other charges in a New Year’s Eve assault on the owner of a Redmond motel, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced Tuesday.

James Lamb was a guest at the Hub Motel when police said he broke into the manager’s office and attacked the motel’s 70-year-old owner. She suffered broken bones and remains in the hospital, Hummel said, but is expected to survive.

Specifically, the grand jury charged Lamb with one count of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree bias crime and one count each of second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, second-degree strangulation, menacing and second-degree criminal mischief.

"The grand jury charged Mr. Lamb with bias crimes based on his statements regarding the victim’s country of origin being India and his expressed desire to rid America of people like her," Hummel said.

Indicting Lamb on bias charges was made possible by Oregon’s revised “hate crime” law, passed last year by the state Legislature, the DA noted.

"Mr. Lamb acted alone during this unprovoked assault," Hummel said. "Oregon’s revised hate crime law allows a felony hate crime to be charged when a defendant acts alone to harm another because of that person’s race, color, religion, sexual orientation, disability or national origin."

Previously, he said, "felony charges were only authorized if two or more people harmed another, based on these motivations."

Statement from Hummel:

“The victim of this unprovoked assault provided heroic testimony to the grand jury from her hospital bed. Too many people in Oregon are silenced by intimidation and violence because of how they look, who they love, or to whom they pray. Because of this woman’s strength, and because the Oregon Legislature passed a law last year to strengthen Oregon’s hate crime law, justice will be delivered in this case. Hate is not tolerated in Deschutes County.”

As is customary, Hummel noted that "Mr. Lamb is presumed innocent and has the right to contest the allegations against him in front of a judge or jury." Lamb remained jailed Tuesday, held on $50,000 bail; his next court hearing is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.