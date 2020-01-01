Eugene man jailed in assault on Redmond motel owner

News

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Eugene-area man staying at the Hub Motel in Redmond was arrested early Tuesday on charges he smashed his way into the motel office and attacked a 70-year-old woman who owns the business, police said Wednesday.

Police responded around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to the reported assault at the motel on Northwest Sixth Street, Sgt. Jonny Dickson said.

A man later identified as James David Lamb Jr., 53, allegedly used a garbage can to smash the window of the entry door to get into the motel's office and carry out the attack, Dickson said.

After the assault, Dickson said, Lamb returned to his motel room, where police officers and detectives got him to surrender without further incident.

Dickson said the woman was taken to St. Charles Redmond "with significant but non-life-threatening injuries."

Lamb was taken to the Deschutes County Jail in Bend, where he remained held Wednesday on charges of third-degree assault, strangulation, coercion, menacing and second-degree burglary. His bail totaled $55,000, jail records showed.

Redmond police thanked the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Court records show that in 2015, Lamb, listed as a Damascus resident, pleaded guilty to charges of DUII, reckless endangering and interfering with police. He was sentenced to 13 months in prison, two years of post-prison supervision and a lifetime driver's license suspension.