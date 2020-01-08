Consumer Cellular bringing hundreds more jobs to Redmond

News

Company plans to add 200 this year at call center

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Consumer Cellular said Wednesday it is looking to bring more than 200 additional jobs to the Redmond call center in the coming year.

Currently, there are 360 employees at Consumer Cellular's call center in Redmond. A representative said they're experiencing phenomenal growth, and the current building can hold 700-plus employees.

Tiffany Smith, a site manager for Consumer Cellular , said not only does this bring more opportunities to Central Oregon, but there is opportunity for career advancement within the company.

"We're really excited to be able to add more jobs here in Central Oregon," Smith said. "We start at $15 an hour for both full- and part-time jobs.

"We have a great benefits package, which is really amazing for employees. They'll have a lot of opportunity for folks who are interested in growing their career here at Consumer Cellular, as well as support to help them get here, if that's something they are interested in."

Consumer Cellular is looking to fill their customer account advisor positions, and applications can be found online.

Once you apply, a recruiter will contact you, or you can come in for an onsite interview. Visit their website at www.consumercellular/careers to find their application portal.