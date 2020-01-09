Deschutes Commissioner Phil Henderson to seek second term

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson announced Thursday e is seeking re-election to a second term as commissioner.

Henderson said he filed his bid for re-election Dec. 19 at the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office.

Two Democrats have filed so far to run against Henderson in the May primary, Greg Bryant and Phil Chang; no Republican challengers have entered the race. The filing deadline is March 10. You can read the filing statements here.

Henderson is a 30-year resident of Deschutes County and has lived in southeast Bend for the past 22 years. He is completing his first term as commissioner, having worked as a private attorney and homebuilder prior to his time on the board.

“As commissioner, my top priority has been helping guide the county with policies that serve all areas of the county and the needs of diverse Deschutes residents,” Henderson said in a news release announcing his candidacy. “I am proud of working to lower the property tax rate for Deschutes County taxpayers and keeping my commitments to make sound decisions and insure a lean, but thoughtful, county government.”

During his first term, Henderson said he has led efforts to resolve initial challenges with the Deschutes 911 radio system, initiate several affordable housing projects and increase forest fire protections throughout the county.

Most recently, Henderson voted for funding the Deschutes Behavioral Health stabilization center and establishment of this winter’s warming center.

Henderson said he also voted to allow Deschutes County residents to decide this November on a moratorium for additional marijuana grows in the county (the “opt out”) and contributed to planning for significant county road system improvements.

“It has truly been an honor to serve Deschutes County as one of three commissioners,” Henderson said.