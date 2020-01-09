Meet Ares, DCSO’s newest people- and drug-tracking K-9

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the completion of training for its newest dual-certified (people and drugs tracking) patrol K-9, Ares (pronounced /eh·reez/).

K-9 Ares is a 3 1/2-year-old German shepherd from Germany. This week, he successfully completed his narcotics certification training, making him dual-certified.

K-9 Ares was partnered with Deputy Michael Mangin last September and received his tracking and apprehension certification the following month. Deputy Mangin is a 7-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and has served in the positions of corrections deputy and patrol deputy. He is also a U.S. Army veteran.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office now has six K-9 teams assigned to the Patrol Division.

DCSO has three dual-certified K-9 teams, meaning they are certified in both tracking and apprehension, as well as narcotics detection: K-9 Ezel and Deputy Jeremiah Johnson, K-9 Masa and Deputy Ben Bartness, K-9 Ares and Deputy Michael Mangin; one K-9 team certified in only tracking and apprehension, K-9 Brolo and Deputy Keith Slater; and one K-9 team certified in only narcotics detection, K-9 Molly and Deputy Stacy Crawford.

The sixth DCSO team is K-9 Copper and Deputy Donny Patterson, who are currently training toward their mission of finding lost and/or missing persons.

K-9 teams are on-call 24 hours a day. They also devote a significant amount of time to ongoing training. They train individually almost every day and train with other K-9 teams in Central Oregon on a weekly basis.

DCSO's K-9 teams also regularly assist other law enforcement agencies throughout Central Oregon. All of their K-9 teams are certified annually by the Oregon Police Canine Association (http://www.opca.com/home).