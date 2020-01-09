Oregon deputy secretary of state resigns

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- Rich Vial, Oregon's deputy secretary of state, will resign effective Friday. Secretary of State Bev Clarno made the announcement Thursday in a statement that called the former one-term Republican an “exemplary public servant.”

Vial said in a letter he submitted to Clarno that he is committed to serve wherever the need arises.

The resignation came three months after The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Vial was moonlighting as a private practice attorney representing clients with cases pending before a state agency that he had the power to audit.

The newspaper also found that he had an empty calendar two days a week.