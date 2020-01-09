Oregon IDs nearly 2,500 human trafficking victims in 2018-19

News

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state of Oregon has identified 2,494 victims of human trafficking across Oregon in a 12-month period between October 2018 and October 2019, according to new data collected by the Oregon Department of Justice and the Oregon Department of Human Services.

In commemoration of Human Trafficking Awareness Day, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2019 Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Rebecca Jones Gaston, director of the DHS Child Welfare Program, will honor the efforts of Oregonians who work to prevent human trafficking, including an award honoring an inter-agency team which stopped a trafficking ring in Lane County.

The awards ceremony will also help raise awareness about Oregon’s current intervention efforts and recognize the work of Oregonians who are taking a trauma informed and victim-centered approach to trafficking intervention.

“Human trafficking and the exploitation of minors, sadly, affects every corner of Oregon," Rosenblum said. "The individuals and community members we are honoring on Human Trafficking Awareness Day represent the courage, trust, and strong inter-agency partnerships necessary to help keep our most vulnerable Oregonians, especially children, safe from traffickers.”

“DHS is proud to recognize the efforts of our Lane County and Clackamas Child Welfare awardees for their teamwork and collaboration,” said Jones Gaston. “Preventing human trafficking is not just one organization’s goal, it takes everyone to work together to make a difference in this issue, which is why the teamwork and passion exhibited by these awardees is so critical.”

Awards will be presented on Friday, Jan. 10 at the Oregon DOJ office at 100 SW Market Street in Portland, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Media is welcome to attend.

Team Award: Lane County Team

Lane County Child Welfare Office: Susan Lopez, Tanya Huff, Melissa Erickson, Kyle Belknap, Bridget Byfield, Chuck Nyby, Melissa McCormack.

Federal Bureau of Investigation –Special Agent Isabel Scharn, Special Agent Damara Schlitz, SOS Joseph Peoples, Victim Specialist Florence Mackey.

Lane County Department of Youth Services Probation Officer Jordan Sies, DelBrico Kriner and MH specialist Martin Starr.

Eugene Police Department – Detective Curtis Newell, Detective Jed McGuire.

Albany Police Department- Officer Gabe Flores, Albany Police Department

Above & Beyond Award

Advocate: Tanel Tucker, Safety Compass

District Attorney: Mike Botthof, Multnomah County District Attorney

Law Enforcement: Officer Heather Hisel, Milwaukie Police Department

DHS: Kelly Walsh, Clackamas Child Welfare Office

Other: Tom Perez, EPIC

Victims of human trafficking can be any age, race, nationality, gender, or sexuality. If you are concerned that someone you know might be a victim of trafficking, call the Oregon Abuse Hotline – 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).