NOAA: Minimal wildlife impact from proposed coast gas project

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) -- Federal authorities have suggested the environmental impact of a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal and pipeline on the southern Oregon coast would be minimal.

They say the contentious project wouldn't jeopardize protected species or adversely change their critical habitat.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a new study that the effects of the proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas terminal and a 230-mile feeder pipeline along Coos Bay would be short-term or on a small scale.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's staff analysis announced in November said the project would likely have an adverse affect on wildlife.