ODOT still advising travelers to avoid Mt. Hood

Fallen tree toppled big sign bridge amid heavy snow, high winds

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Road conditions remained treacherous on the highways around Mount Hood on Sunday, ODOT reported, as it again urged travelers to "use caution or, if possible, delay travel until conditions improve."

The weather-related problems seen Saturday continued Sunday, the agency said, with "heavy snowfall, spinouts, high winds bringing down trees and blowing snow severely reducing visibility."

Before dawn Sunday, a tree fell and knocked down a sign bridge spanning U.S. Highway 26 near Oregon Highway 35. The fallen structure blocked all lanes of the highway until ODOT crews hauled it off the road.

"Travelers between Bend and Portland Sunday should consider avoiding US 26 and use I-84 through the Columbia River Gorge," ODOT said.

"Travelers on Mount Hood should allow additional travel time and use caution," they added.

Track the latest travel conditions on our TripCheck page.