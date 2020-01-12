Snow-laden trees prompt closure of Diamond Lake Hwy.

News

UNION CREEK, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Snow-laden trees over the highway, creating a hazard for motorists, prompted ODOT on Sunday to close a 24-mile stretch of Oregon Highway 230, the West Diamond Lake Highway, officials said.

The closure was in effect from the junction with Oregon Highway 62, north of Union Creek, to its junction with Oregon Highway 138, near Diamond Lake, officials said.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes and be prepared for severe winter driving," ODOT said.

Follow road conditions at KTVZ.COM's ODOT TripCheck page.