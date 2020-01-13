Family struck by coast tragedy: ‘Our hearts … could not be more broken’

Accidents and Crashes

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KPTV) -- A family devastated by the tragic loss of a 7-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy shared some details of what happened on the Oregon coast this weekend in a message to the public on a fundraising page.

Investigators said 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles was holding his two children when they were caught by a wave in the Falcon Cove area, south of Cannon Beach, KPTV reported.

Stiles and his daughter were rescued, but the boy was not found. The girl later died at the hospital.

The Coast Guard suspended the search for the second child Saturday night.

The family posted details on a GoFundMe page, saying a sneaker wave crept up on the man and children while they were on an off-beach trail.

“Our hearts, as you can imagine, could not be more broken, as both children were loved beyond measure by our entire family and so many others,” according to a statement from the family.

The family named the children as Lola Stiles, 7, and William Stiles, 4. The family statement says Jeremy Stiles is recovering from hypothermia at the hospital.

“The Stiles/Romaine families want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and especially the support of the first responders and Coast Guard during this horrific tragedy for our family,” according to the GoFundMe page.

Advisories were put in place for the coast over the weekend, due to strong surf and king tides.