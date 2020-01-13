Tumalo businessman joins race for Walden’s congressional seat

Deschutes County

13th candidate to file for 2nd District says he's raised more than $600,000

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-area conservative businessman Jimmy Crumpacker announced Monday his bid for Oregon’s Second Congressional District seat held by Rep. Greg Walden, who announced last fall he won't seek re-election.

The secretary of state’s database showed a dozen candidates had filed for the seat previously, including seven Republicans and five Democrats.

The other Republicans include Jason Atkinson, Cliff Bentz, Knute Buehler, David Campbell, Kenneth Medenbach, Mark Roberts and Jeff Smith. The Democrats are Nick Heuertz, John Holm, Jack Howard, Alex Spenser and Isabella Tibbetts.

Here's the rest of the news release from Crumpacker announcing his candidacy:

Crumpacker, a seventh-generation Oregonian, had a successful career in the private sector fighting for American energy independence. Along with the launch of his campaign, Crumpacker announced that he had raised nearly $600,000 in the final 11 days of December. With his current January fundraising totals, Crumpacker has already raised comfortably more than $600,000.

“Donald Trump proved the need for more business people in government. Like the President, I am a political outsider; someone who looks to bring private sector solutions to our Nation’s most pressing problems,” said Crumpacker.

“I’ve spent my career in the private sector, promoting capitalism and seeing first hand what the power of free markets and a strong private sector can do to grow the economy and increase wealth for middle-class Americans. I can’t wait to get to work advancing President Trump’s America First agenda and making sure rural Oregon enjoys the same economic boom the rest of the country has under President Trump’s leadership.”

“For far too long, Washington insiders have forgotten so many folks like those in rural Oregon - farmers, ranchers; folks who just want a fair shake,” continued Crumpacker. “That’s why this district voted for Donald Trump in the first place: they were tired of getting the short end of the stick. Rural Oregonians can rest assured knowing that I will work tirelessly with this President to deliver real results for the district. That means defending the Second Amendment, securing the border, and putting an end to the spread of radical socialism.”

Jimmy resides in Tumalo, on the farm his family has owned for the past 45 years. For more information about Jimmy or his campaign for Congress, please visit www.CrumpackerForCongress.com.

Along with the launch of his campaign, Crumpacker announced a biographical ad outlining the reasons for his campaign to represent Oregon’s Second Congressional District. The ad can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrZOifgl98w&feature=youtu.be. Here's the script:

Narrator: Jimmy Crumpacker, a seventh-generation Oregonian who grew up playing baseball, backpacking and clearing brush on the family farm in rural Oregon. Spent his career working to make our Nation energy independent and volunteering for our veterans and seniors. But with liberals run amuck in Portland and Washington D.C., Jimmy Crumpacker came back to fight for our way of life. For our small towns, for our timber industry and our farming and ranching communities. To increase access to healthcare and emergency services, destroy the federal regulation machine, get meth and opioids out of our communities and get rural Oregonians back to work. That’s why Jimmy Crumpacker is running for Congress.



Jimmy Crumpacker: I’m Jimmy Crumpacker, these days Congress wants to tear down your house, cancel your health insurance, raise your taxes and impeach the President. They’re so out of touch, if you put them in charge of this outhouse they would gold plate the seat for themselves and rent us the basement. That’s why I stand with President Trump to put the American workers first, to defend the Second Amendment, secure the borders and to end socialism once and for all.



Narrator: Conservative, small businessman, not a politician. Jimmy Crumpacker for Congress.