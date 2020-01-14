Coast Guard: 3 men rescued from capsized fishing boat

News

NORTH BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three fishermen were rescued Tuesday night from inside their capsized fishing vessel near the entrance to Coos Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

A local fire department rescued the three and all "are reported to be okay," the Coast Guard said in an update to its earlier report on the search for the missing fishermen.

A Coast Guard air crew and two boat crews had been searching for the three after finding a capsized vessel on the jetty tips.

The capsized vessel is the 38-foot fishing vessel Pacific Miner, officials said.

A Coast Guard Sector North Bend MH-65 Dolphin air crew, flying on a routine training flight, spotted the capsized fishing vessel and immediately reported it to the Sector North Bend Command Center.

Shortly after receiving the report, the Coast Guard said it received an electronic position indicating radio beacon transmission that was automatically activated when the EPIRB was submerged in water. The EPIRB was registered to the fishing vessel Pacific Miner.

Two 47-foot motor life boat crews from Coast Guard Station Coos Bay were launched to assist in the search efforts.

The Pacific Miner reportedly had about 300 crab on board.

At the time of the capsizing, the Coos Bay bar was restricted to recreational vessels 40 feet and below. The reported conditions include 8- to 12-foot breaking waves, with low winds. There is four miles of visibility, the Coast Guard said.