Work begins on new Oregon cap and trade bill

Environment

SALEM, Ore. (AP) -- A climate change bill that could dominate the 2020 Oregon legislative session got its first public hearing as lawmakers try to find a compromise on an issue that led to GOP senators walking out of the Capitol last year.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the bill to implement a so-called cap and trade program in Oregon took center stage in a three-hour meeting on Monday of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources committee.

Lawmakers are meeting for part of this week in regularly scheduled interim committee hearings before the session begins Feb. 3.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/7260bf013e307442a4e1da1571f477d0