C.O. cities vary on wildlife feeding regulations

Bend

Feeding deer and elk can cause more harm to environment; Bend councilors to take up resolution urging not to feed deer, elk

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several cities in Central Oregon recognize that feeding wildlife like deer and elk can cause more harm to the animals and the community.

Wildlife experts say feeding wild animals can disrupt how they forage and attract larger, more dangerous animals to come into the area

Bend city councilors discussed the issue Wednesday evening and directed staff to draft a resolution encouraging residents to not feed deer and elk. They will discuss the draft resolution and consider adoption at their next meeting on Feb. 5.

The city of Redmond also does not have a code addressing the issue, but the city has placed signs discouraging wildlife feeding at local parks.

The city of Sisters does have a code banning wildlife feeding and gives residents a two-day warning to remove the food before a citation could be issued. It's classified as a Class B violation, which carries a possible $260 fine. Sunriver prohibits the deliberate feeding of wildlife except for birds and considers it a Class D violation, with a possible $110 fine.

Bend City Councilor Bruce Abernethy said the resolution will be part of an educational effort that could potentially lead to some mediation in the future.

"We're really trying to help people who are feeding deer understand, it's really not good in the long run and is causing actual damage to some of the neighbors," Abernethy said. "Its bringing in perhaps more cougars and mountain lions and additional woodchucks and squirrels that are actually chewing on wires and harming driveways."

Abernethy said some animals become dependent on human feeding and will lose their appropriate fear of humans.

Asked her views by NewsChannel 21, one Bend woman said feeding animals throws off the natural order of things.

"I'm not sure about the regulations, but I definitely think that if you feed them, they'll be in areas they shouldn't and become dependent on that food."

Bend staff had conducted research at what other cities have done, and at Wednesday night's council work session, Abernethy bristled at the idea that a purely educational effort would have the desired impact with those who insist on feeding deer or other wildlife.

"It's not a lack of education," he said. "They have been told numerous times it's not a good thing, and they have chosen to ignore it. You have people bringing in wildlife that is doing physical damage to other people's property."

Despite the challenges of enforcement, Abernethy said he believed a firm stance is needed.

"Quite frankly, I think it's appalling that the city says it can't do anything about it," he said. "One reason there have been few calls (to the city) is, nothing is on the books."

But others, including Councilor Chris Piper, still focused on the less firm approach: "I think we can do better with the city as messenger, to communicate, educate and direct them to the proper authority to help them."

One problematic Awbrey Butte resident appeared to be the focus of much of the discussion. Councilor Barb Campbell said she'd be "happy to be part of a team" to go talk to the resident and say, "Please don't make us make a law!"

But she also noted the problematic elements of such regulations, such as having to exempt bird feeders.

Mayor Sally Russell said homeowners associations perhaps could add such elements to their CC&RS, to be enforced civilly if necessary. Councilor Genna Goodman-Campbell suggested providing "neighbor-to-neighbor mediation" might help resolve such situations.