EPA petition seeks action on tainted NE Oregon drinking water

Environment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Eight state and national health and environment groups are asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take emergency action because they say Oregon regulators have failed to curb nitrate contamination in drinking water sources near large dairies and feedlots.

The groups filed a Safe Drinking Water Act petition with the EPA Thursday, saying the contamination presents “an imminent and substantial endangerment to the health of the residents of the Lower Umatilla Basin in Oregon.”

It asks for six specific actions, including supplying free drinking water to affected residents in the area, which includes Hermiston, Boardman and Irrigon.