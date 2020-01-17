Woman dies, firefighter hurt in Klamath Falls house fire

Fire

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) -- Authorities say a woman died in an early-morning house fire in Klamath Falls.

Klamath County Fire District 1 officials say the blaze was reported early Thursday by people passing by. Authorities say the people tried to get inside but were unsuccessful because of the extent of the flames.

KTVL-TV reports authorities found the body of 73-year-old Madeline Murray in the living room.

Authorities say a firefighter suffered a knee injury, was treated at a hospital and released.

The fire department estimated about $80,000 worth of damage to the home and ruled it accidental.

