Crews work to restore S. Oregon power after storm

News

Number still out down to about 1,500 from 18,000 a few days ago

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pacific Power said its repair crews, who have been fighting tough winter conditions for days, restored service to about 1,500 southwest Oregon customers on Sunday, down from 3,000 at the beginning of the day.

They said the utility's crews continued to make further progress clearing downed trees and making repairs.

Still, nearly 1,500 customers remained without power late Sunday due to damaged lines and equipment from Thursday's destructive winter storm that at its peak left over 18,000 customers without service.

"The main challenge at this point are the hundreds of single outages spread across 60 to 70 miles, with many of those single outages in outlying areas," the utility said in its update.

More than 300 Pacific Power personnel will continue to work through the night and into next week to return service to those affected.

Pacific Power encouraged customers to report outages by calling 1-877-508-5088 or text OUT to 722797. Text STAT to 722797 to check the status of an outage.

Customers can also track outages of any size online. Updates will be made as new information becomes available or at least hourly at pacificpower.net/outage.