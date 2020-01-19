Off-duty fire lieutenant stabbed at Portland bar

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Police say they're investigating after an off-duty Portland fire lieutenant was stabbed at a bar Saturday night.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that authorities say the stabbing was unprovoked.

The lieutenant's wife called called from the Kingston Sports Bar and Grill on Southwest Morrison Street at just after 8 p.m. Saturday to say her husband had been stabbed by a stranger.

The lieutenant, a 23-year veteran of the Portland Fire Bureau, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released at about 11 p.m. His name was not immediately released.

Police released surveillance videos Sunday of a suspect sought in the stabbing, which occurred while the lieutenant was out celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife.