Madras man struck, critically injured on Hwy. 97

Police say he, two others were walking to warming shelter when he tried to cross street

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One of three Madras-area men walking to a warming shelter Monday evening was critically injured when he tried to cross Highway 97 and was struck by a car, police said Tuesday.

Madras police and Jefferson County EMS responded around 6 p.m. to the reported pedestrian-vehicle crash on the north side of Madras, on Highway 97 near Northeast Chestnut Street, Detective Sgt. Steve Webb said.

Police found a 55-year-old man dressed in dark clothing had been struck by a car and injured. While Jefferson County EMS tended to the injured man, statements were taken by the car’s two occupants, as well as two others who had been walking with the injured man, Webb said

EMS crews took the man to St. Charles Madras, where Webb said he was in critical but stable condition Tuesday afternoon. Police did not release his name.

Police said the driver was heading north on Highway 97 and leaving Madras when he said he saw a man walking on the east side of the road, then saw another person run into the road before he struck him.

Police said they learned the three men who live in the Madras area were walking to the city’s warming shelter, currently located at the Cornerstone Baptist Church on 10th Street, east of Highway 97, Webb said.

Both of the other men said they did not think it was safe for the third man to walk across the street, with one saying he couldn’t believe “he just walked right out in front of them,” the detective said. Based on the statements, it appears alcohol may have been a factor, according to Webb.

The driver who struck the man continues to cooperate in the investigation, Webb said. Completed reports will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review.