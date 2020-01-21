Suspect sought in Madras fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Accidents and Crashes

Suspect's Volvo seen leaving scene southbound on Hwy. 97; road closed with detour

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal hit-and-run vehicle-pedestrian crash on the north side of Madras Tuesday evening had authorities looking for a Volvo that headed south on Highway 97, which was closed at the crash scene, officers said.

Madras police, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, Oregon State Police, Jefferson County EMS and Jefferson County Fire responded around 7 p.m. to the report of a pedestrian being struck on Highway 97 near Northeast Cypress Street, Detective Sergeant Steve Webb reported.

The fatally injured pedestrian is believed to be a Jefferson County resident, although Webb said they had not yet confirmed his identity.

The Bend Police Department’s traffic team was en route to help in the investigation.

Police said that based on items found at the crash scene, it appears the suspect vehicle was a Volvo that likely has damage to the front passenger side

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to call Frontier Dispatch at 541-475-2201.

The highway was closed in both directions in the area of milepost 92, with a detour in place. ODOT said shortly before 9 p.m. it could be closed another 3-4 hours for the crash investigation.

Get traffic updates at KTVZ.COM’s TripCheck page.

We’ll have more information as it’s released.