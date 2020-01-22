Suspect arrested in stabbing of off-duty Portland firefighter

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Authorities say a man caught on camera allegedly stabbing an off-duty fire lieutenant in a Portland bar has been arrested.

The Portland Police Bureau said they received an anonymous tip leading them to arrest 30-year-old Carroll McClendon Tuesday night.

McClendon was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of 2nd-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. His bail was set at $250,000.

The off-duty firefighter was stabbed Saturday night while at a sports bar.

The victim, who has only been identified as a lieutenant with the Portland Fire Bureau, was released on Sunday to continue recovering at home.