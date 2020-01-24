Prineville man who helps others left without home after fire

News

Saved his 3 dogs, but bedroom blaze left home unsuitable to live in

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire heavily damaged part of Henry Freeman's southwest Prineville home Wednesday morning, leaving the man who helps those less fortunate without his own place to live, at least for now.

The fire only destroyed one bedroom, but the house was deemed not suitable to live in, so Henry has been living in motels while he finds a permanent living situation.

He recalled Friday that he was in the middle of making lunch when he noticed the smoke.

"The smoke detector came on. I turn around and saw that whole thing was on fire," Freeman said.

When he realized how serious the fire was, Freeman's first priority was rescuing his three dogs. He even lost one of his eyebrows from the flames while saving them.

"I was more interested in my dogs than me," Freeman said. “So I charge in there, right into the fire.”

Crook County Fire & Rescue crews were able to keep the fire from extending beyond the bedroom and its contents. American Red Cross disaster responders were called in to help Freeman.

Since his wife died, Freeman has been helping less fortunate people in Prineville.

"Oh yes, I help a lot of people -- especially during the wintertime," he said. "These young kids don't know how to survive. I do."

Prineville police said they believe the fire was started by a young woman Freeman had been letting stay in his home.

If you would like to help Freeman with expenses or home repairs, you can help by clicking here on a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf.