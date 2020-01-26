Police: S. Oregon pair got kids “blasted” on marijuana

Crime And Courts

TALENT, Ore. (AP) -- A couple in southern Oregon has been arrested after police say they got two 13-year-olds high on marijuana at their home.

Police in Talent say the woman and her boyfriend taught the two teens how to use a bong and later the mother sent text messages to a friend about “getting blasted” with the two kids.

The Daily Tidings reports that when police interviewed the teens, they were able to describe the glass bong they used, which was found in the home.

Lindsey Ann Monda and her boyfriend, Jason Michael Dunn, have been released from jail after posting bail on charges of administering marijuana to a juvenile. It wasn't immediately clear if the two had obtained an attorney.