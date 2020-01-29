Oregon gets mixed grades on tobacco control efforts

News

American Lung Association seeks flavored tobacco ban, higher taxes

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The American Lung Association on Wednesday gave Oregon a decidedly mixed grade on its tobacco control efforts: A grades in some areas, flunking or nearly so in the rest.

The organization released its 18th annual “State of Tobacco Control” report. It tracks progress on key tobacco control policies at the federal and state levels, assigning grades based on efforts in 2019 to reduce and prevent tobacco use and tobacco-caused death and disease.

Oregon received mixed grades in the report which also identified opportunities for both the federal government and states to improve grades in 2020.

Oregon got two A grades, for smoke-free air (its Clean Indoor Air Act) and Tobacco 21, having raised the age to purchase cigarettes to 21.

But it was found to have an F grade for tobacco prevention and cessation funding and tobacco taxes.

The organization called on Oregon's elected officials to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, and to increase state funding for tobacco prevention and cessation programs.

To read more about the Oregon grades, visit: https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/tobacco/reports-resources/sotc/state-grades/?setstate=OR