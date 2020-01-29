Redmond City Council sets goals for upcoming year

News

The city of Redmond is once again looking to the future of the city.

Redmond, like the rest of Central Oregon, is seeing changes and growth, which is something the city council hopes to address through its goal setting process.

Councilors have a long list of goals for the upcoming fiscal year, which will help to set priorities the city's budget.

Part of that planning process is a 2040 plan, which is something the city has been working on to make sure the city can be sustainable.

City Manager Keith Witcosky said Wednesday the city is trying to incorporate many ideas, while working to make sure Redmond's character stays the same.

That includes making sure Redmond os a place people and business can thrive.

"So it's what keeps a city moving, but its also what keeps a city thriving, and that's where the jobs and the industrial development comes in as well," Witcosky said.

"And we are going to have to think about how we can continue to take advantage of being a community that fortunately isn't just housing based, we have a lot of job growth that's happening here and the job growth that is happening is good jobs. We experienced more job growth in Redmond, in the county, than any other city within the county, over the last year or so from what economists are telling us, and we can do more."

Witcosky also spoke about being able to put an emphasis on public safety, creating more housing options and varied transportation options.

City Councilor Camden King said he knows that the city is growing and projections show it will continue to do so.

By the year 2045, Redmond is projected to have more than 50,000 residents.

With that being said, King said he wants to make sure that the city still keep its character.

"With that growth comes a lot of responsibility, in terms of how you maintain the logistics of all the infrastructure and the roads and the water and just making sure that's done well, and done in a proactive instead of a reactive manner," King said.

King also mentioned affordable housing, homelessness and transportation as a few of his top priorities.

He says that he would also like to see business growth in the city continue, as he believes that small business is the backbone of the community.

To read more about the Redmond City Council's goals, visit: https://www.ci.redmond.or.us/government/city-council/council-goals-copy- .